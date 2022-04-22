BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Wings and Rings on the north side of Bismarck has teamed up with Top Golf to bring our community an all-around new experience.

The restaurant is now offering Top Golf swing suites, which include multi virtual sports like 84 different golf courses, football, baseball, dodgeball and even soccer.

You are able to come in and compete with friends or other customers for prizes, like an hour of private golf lesson with a professional golfer.

The store’s general manager, Charles Snider says even though they just opened, they already had some great times.

“One gal wanted to play, she’s from out of town, she just wanted to relax and hang out with people she didn’t know and they had nothing but a good time for an hour and a half back there laughing, having appetizers, swapping life stories; it was really fun to watch, just watch everybody play,” said Snider.

Snider says there are even games for the little ones, like zombie dodgeball.