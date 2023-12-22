MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new non-profit boxing gym is making a one-two punch on the Minot scene, as they open their doors for the first time this month.

No money is made by the owners and everything made from memberships goes right back to the gym.

The Lopez Boxing Gym is located at 4715 North Broadway just north of the airport.

They have boxing gear for sale and equipment to train with.

If members need help paying, this money helps pay for their membership, which starts at $100 a month.

The Lopez brothers own the gym, and they say it’s equipped with one big boxing ring, weights, boxing bags, and locker rooms.

“It is for us and the public. We also want other people to come and box and have fun with it. It is not about beating people up, it is also about learning self-defense and discipline,” said Jose and Rafael Lopez, the owners of Lopez Boxing Gym.

Beyond the equipment, they also plan to build a sauna and concession stand.

The Lopez brothers also want to bring and host boxing matches at their gym.