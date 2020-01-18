Business Beat: Two Downtown Boutiques to Merge

A Bismarck downtown boutique its closing the doors, but not forever.

Lot 2029 clothing boutique is merging with its sister stores Kept and Modern Farmhouse.

After 10 years in business, they are having a moving sale to get rid of all their inventory.

Owner Madonna Wald says she’s ready to semi-retire and focus her time on just one location instead of two.

Lot 2029 will bring casual wear to Kept, that story is typically more business attire oriented.

“With merging both of them together, at kept we’re gonna maintain the classic business wear in the front and in the back we’re gonna have a little bit more of the fun party, weekend wear in the back with the Lot up feel. So we’re going to have both of them,” shares Wald.

Wald co-owns Kept and Modern Farmhouse with her daughter.

