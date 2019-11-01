Business Beat: Unbranded Element

BISMARCK — In this week’s Business Beat, we highlight Unbranded Element in downtown Bismarck.

Unbranded Element is a women’s clothing store that offers plus sizes.

The shop opened this week, and once a month they raise money for a charity. November is for Furry Friends.

The owner decided to open up a clothing store for her love for clothes.

“It’s getting colder out so we got all the sweaters you need. We have sweater dresses, we have shoes and jeans. It will grow with each season. It’s pretty much everything you can get up in the morning throw it on and go to work and go meet your girlfriends,” said Tina Wetzel, owner of Unbranded Element.

Unbranded Element is located at 324 E Broadway Ave Bismarck, ND.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, shoot us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com

