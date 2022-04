Downtown Mandan now has a new business — an event space called V3nu3.

Cassandra Chappa opened V3nu3, a small space open to host events complete with an in-house DJ. She decorates and coordinates the events herself.

“I’ve always liked decorating and remodeling and helping to make things beautiful. It had more of a big city feel and a little more modern furniture,” said Chappa.

V3nu3 is located at 320 West Main Street and is now available for bookings.