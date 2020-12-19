Business Beat: Vendor show at Kirkwood Mall

Business Beat

Kirkwood Mall is hosting a vendor show with some North Dakota flare.

Starting Friday, 13 business owners from across the state will be in the mall through Sunday.

The owners are giving shoppers an opportunity to discover something new.

Each vendor brought something uniquely North Dakota to the Capital City from wreaths to gnomes and other household items in between.

“We’re all about shopping local. We have so many different North Dakota owned stores throughout the mall that we love to add in these vendors throughout the holiday season as well because they are all from North Dakota and we love to encourage people to shop local,” said Marketing Director, Mikalah Auer.

You’ll find the 13 different vendors spread out throughout the entire Kirkwood Mall.

