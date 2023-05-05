BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The days are getting warmer, and a husband and wife in Bismarck are ready for what they hope will be a busy summer for hopping on a scooter.

Chris and Lynette Lippert opened Vivie Scooters along Missouri Avenue last fall.

Chris says he dreamed of opening a shop in North Dakota after riding a scooter while on vacation in Florida. Lynette suggested the name ‘Vivie’ which means lively or alive.

The shop in Bismarck offers several different models of scooters, including brands like Genuine, Lance, and Sym.

“You know, we’re not going to be like gangbusters, millionaires. That’s not why we did it,” Chris said. “We did it because we wanted to bring just that romantic, fun aspect of riding a scooter and all the things the culture brings with it to North Dakota. And really offer people a lot of models.”

Vivie also offers E-bikes.

You can find them in Bismarck just off Main Street next to OK Tire. They’re open Tuesday through Saturday.