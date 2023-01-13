DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — For Friday’s Business Beat, you may begin your wellness journey in one new boutique in Dickinson.

Well Kept is a brand-new store and was founded to provide high-quality non-toxic cosmetics and supplements.

Ruby Buchanan began her wellness journey over ten years ago when she wanted to improve her health and avoid ingesting toxins in our environment, mainstream medicine, household products, and cosmetics.

She quickly experienced the life-changing effects of eating healthier and taking good supplements.

Now, with her new shop, she wants to share her health secrets with everyone.

“Not only is it cleaner, natural, it’s a lot more sustainable. And these brands have that built in their branding,” said owner, Ruby Buchanan.

She says she has years of research sourcing safer and higher quality products for her customers.

So if you have questions, she is always there to help.

To check out what’s in store at Well Kept, head to its website.