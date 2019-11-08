Business Beat: Westlie Truck Center

WILLISTON — In this week’s Business Best, Westlie Truck Center opens a new location in Williston.

What was once American Casing and Equipment is now home to the 10-plus acre freight liner. The franchise has been around North Dakota for a number of years — only located in Minot and Dickinson.

But a new location in Williston is helping with their expansion. They said the full service, high-quality truck repair promises customers with the newest in truck repair technology and great service. And great service is something the Westlie Truck Center Family says they’ll always guarantee.

“You know, pretty much, give us a call because we’ll try anything. You know, we’re not just here to work on trucks will work on anything you can push, pull, or drag in the door,” said Stacey Hill, General Manager.

They said there’s still about six months of construction left, but they are open and fully operational.