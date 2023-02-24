DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Sometimes we need someone to coach us, whether you’re a child or an adult.

In this week’s business beat, Willett Coaching recently opened in Dickinson and is located near Prairie Horizons family counseling.

Janelle Willett is a lifestyle coach. She is certified in functional nutrition, Wildfit, essential oils, and the Catholic lifestyle.

Her husband is a board-certified family physician who focuses on lifestyle medicine.

Willett says she is there to give you advice and if want to boost your life in exercise and healthy eating, she says her team can help you.

“I help people both in their financial world if they are trying to pay off debt. And I also do health coaching which is more of if they have weight loss goals or if they want accountability or healthy lifestyle tips,” said Willett.