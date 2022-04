With Room Coffee is expanding to now serve Minot Air Force Base.

The coffee shop, which is known for its coffee and plants at its downtown Minot location, will be opening in a kiosk on the base on Monday, April 11.

The kiosk is located in the church parking lot.

Hours will be Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The shop will eventually have mobile ordering as well.