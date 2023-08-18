COLEHARBOR, N.D. (KXNET) — When you think of a typical winery, you might not envision one that operates out of the basement of a home.

But that’s exactly how it all started for Randy Albrecht and Darcy Hardy.

When they created Wolf Creek Winery in 2012, Albrecht and Hardy were anticipating producing 300 gallons of wine a year. Instead, they made more than 2,000 gallons every year.

Now, they’re expanding their business to keep up with the high demand for their wine.

The two officially broke ground on a new production facility and storefront in Coleharbor, increasing their production and providing an event space.

“To be able to bring this into a retail event center and put this in Coleharbor has just been a dream come true for us, we’re very excited,” said Co-Owner of Wolf Creek Winery, Randy Albrecht.

Once the building is constructed, they will plant a vineyard around it. And the building is expected to be done sometime this fall.