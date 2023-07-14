BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you want to add any fun accessories to your car, this might be the place for you.

Xtreme Installations is a car installation and repair business that, according to owner David Rodriguez, does a little bit of everything. Whether it be installing a stereo in a pickup, adding new lights on a motorcycle, or even fixing the lights on an emergency vehicle– you name it, they can do it.

Also, the business has a new location on Sim Street in Dickinson.

“The customers see a homey feeling,” said David Rodriguez, the owner and technician at Xtreme Installation. “They have somebody locally that they can come to, they can speak to, just to discuss their ideas and what they want, and they get that one-on-one feeling with somebody with here locally and something that I can help them out with.”

To check out the website of the business, click the link here. To look at some before and after photos of the installations they’ve done, check out their Facebook page here.