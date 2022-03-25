Fairy tales often begin with once upon a time, but the story of this new business begins as Once Upon a Child.



The children’s retail and consignment store held its grand opening in Minot this week.

From jackets and dresses to puzzles and games, Once Upon a Child buys and sells children’s clothes and items.



According to the store’s owner, customers can get up to 70 percent off regular retail prices for gently used items.



She says she wants this to be a place for all families to be able to shop.

“I’ve been shopping these stores for a very very long time since my kids were little. From the first time I shopped at Once Upon a Child, I absolutely fell in love with it. The quality of clothing and things you can get here for the price, there’s really nothing like it,” said the owner Daneille McNail.

McNail said her mission is sustainability and affordability.



This store is the fourth of its kind in North Dakota.



Special events are being held at the store throughout the weekend to celebrate their grand opening.



For questions about store hours and location, Once Upon A Child can be reached at 701-837-7910 or by visiting their website.