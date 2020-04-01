Business Closures extended to April 20 by Governor Burgum

Governor Doug Burgum says bars, restaurants, state facilities, and personal care businesses are all having their closures extended. The Governor had said they might be able to open back up on April 6th, however, at his press conference on April 1st, Burgum says he’s extending the closures through Executive Order to April 20th. He says the decision will be looked at again on April 15th.

On March 19, Burgum announced restaurants and bars were closed to on-site dining. Carry-out, drive-thru and delivery are still allowed.

The order also applies to entertainment services like movie theaters, recreational facilities, health clubs, athletic facilities and music or entertainment venues.

On March 27, Governor Burgum also closed by Executive Order personal care businesses. All of the closures have been extended to April 20th.