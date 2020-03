If you live in the northwest of Bismarck and love your coffee, you may need to try a different Starbucks in town.

The Starbucks on Century and Tyler Parkway is getting remodeled. Starting March 17 at 2 p.m. the inside is getting a facelift. However, there are three other locations in Bismarck to get your Starbucks fix.

Renovations are expected to be finished on Friday, April 10.