DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Over in southwest North Dakota, there is a new food truck that families can sink their teeth into.

Parked in Saint Joe’s Plaza in Dickinson, Chomp is set up in the parking lot with a lot to choose from. From Monte Cristo sandwiches to their burgers, the meals are made from scratch, right in front of you.

The Bollinger family started this food truck together to bring something special to the community.

So, what are some of the local’s favorite dishes?

“Probably our smash burger or our waffles. We have specialty waffles that we try to create new ones each month. I do all the cooking at the house, and I was like, ‘Let’s try it, see how it goes.’ So, it was kind of a mutual thing, my wife came up with the design, and we both kind of came up with the menu items,” said Chris Bollinger, owner of Chomp.

Here are their hours:

Monday Closed

Tuesday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Here is the address:

30 7th Street West

Dickinson, North Dakota 58601

For local information on day-to-day details, check out their Facebook. For more information on the menu, check out their website.