MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A long-time local business will be closing its doors for good after being in business for 86 years.

D & S Anderson Bootery has been a staple in downtown Minot since 1936.

The Anderson family purchased the store in the mid-’50s and have kept it in the family ever since.

It’s a tough goodbye for this shop that’s been in the family for three generations.

The store will begin a one to two-month retirement liquidation starting October 3.

Anderson says he will miss his customers the most.

“We’ve had customers in our store that have been customers since they were children in the ’30s and ’40s, so it’s been a multi-generational thing and it’s hard to close,” said D & S Anderson Bootery Owner, Brian Anderson.

Upon retirement, Anderson plans to stay in Lake Sakakawea during the summer, and San Diego during the winter.