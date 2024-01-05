MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A spicy new spot has opened up in the Magic City.

It’s a new Mexican restaurant called El Reparo, which means ‘The repair’. The name is fitting because the owners completely renovated the old Captains Cove building on south Broadway, themselves.

The husband and wife duo say they want to bring authentic Mexican cuisine to Minot.

They also say what sets them apart from other restaurants is that they make their food fresh daily, marinating their chicken and beef for 12 hours, and creating three original salsas of all different spice levels every morning.

“We have La quesabirria’s, hommade quesabirria’s. It’s authentic shredded beef. It comes with onions, cilantro, and one little soup on the side. You put the taco in it, and you bite it. That is very popular,” explained the Owner of El Reparo, Karely Sahagun. “We cook with love here. We like to make all fresh food every morning.”

The Mexican grill also has a full bar with Modelo margaritas and signature Mexican cocktails.