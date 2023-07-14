BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The sport of axe throwing has been around for thousands of years, but these days, it’s becoming more and more popular. And now, there’s a new business that brings axe-throwing to you.

Based out of Bismarck, Flat Bed Axe Throwing is a completely mobile axe-throwing business that can be rented for gatherings such as birthday parties, weddings, or family reunions.

The business consists of a trailer with two targets to throw axes at, so you can have a little friendly competition as you throw.

“It’s kind of similar to darts, so three axes three throws, it’s more technique than brute force as far as, you only want to have one revolution of the axe is what you’re aiming for to get the best accuracy,” said John Avard, the manager of the business. “So, it does take a little bit to, you know, get that technique down, but it’s fun doing it.”

The company also has firewood, lumber, and skid steer attachments for sale as well. If you’d like to learn more about Flat Bed Axe Throwing, click the link here.