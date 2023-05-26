WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A new business in Williston is proving that it’s what’s on the inside that matters most.

Dirty Dough is a cookie store that literally stuffs its desserts full of love and positivity. The bakery creates desserts from the inside out, with every cookie featuring some combination of layers, mix-ins, or fillings.

“There’s nothing like this. It’s a really fun place to come into, we offer something that nobody else does. It’s just something really fun and really different,” Wilda states.

Dirty Dough has five classic cookies always available on their menu (Stuffed Chocolate Chip, Brookie, Raspberry Toaster Tart, Reverse with Reese’s, and Cookies n’ Creme), and bakers add two new surprise cookies to the menu every week.

“We care about what’s on the inside,” said Dirty Dough Williston’s Co-Owner Summer Wilda. “And there’s a mission behind that of mental and emotional wellness,”

The brand grew from a college dorm room kitchen to a new nationwide franchise. Dirty Dough leaders say they sell cookies that, just like real life, can get a little messy, but they also say that this is what makes them extra sweet.