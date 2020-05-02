Hardware store in Beulah expands right before pandemic

Many businesses around the state opened back up on Friday, after closing due to the coronavirus. But, one small-town hardware store did not close — in fact, it just relocated.

J & M Ace Hardware has been in downtown Beulah since 2011. The shop recently expanded, moving their entire store to the north part of town just before the pandemic hit. The owner says all the extra space is making it possible to provide for the town’s needs during the crisis.

“Hardware is considered essential so we were able to stay open. We changed our hours. We open an hour later in the morning,” said Jerald Issak, Owner of J & M Ace Hardware.

He says they never did sell out of toilet paper or cleaning supplies but did completely sell out of home haircut kits.