Humpback Sally’s in downtown Bismarck to permanently close

Two months after another downtown Bismarck restaurant closed its doors for good, Humpback Sally’s has announced it will not reopen.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the restaurant owned by HSL Hospitality announced the “very difficult decision” to close permanently.

“We sincerely enjoyed bringing our unique small plates and cocktail program to our wonderful guests for the past 6 years and thank all of you for your amazing support and for so many memories,” the post reads.

The rooftop bar LUFT and the cocktail bar 510.2, which are also owned by HSL Hospitality and share the same building with Humpback Sally’s, will remain open.

According to the Facebook post, those businesses plan to reopen on Friday, May 1st, as Governor Burgum’s executive order requiring certain businesses to close expires.

The post also notes that gift cards for Humpback Sally’s will be honored at LUFT and 510.2.