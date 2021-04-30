Independence, Inc. in Minot has a new location

In this week’s business beat, a non-profit that helps empower people with disabilities has moved locations.

Independence, Inc. in the Magic City is now located at 315 3rd Ave SW.

The executive director says the new location will help them serve more people throughout the community.

He says they help 600 people with physical and mental disabilities every year.

“If COVID taught us anything it’s the fact in our old office we were kind of on top of each other. So, being able to get over here, build a building the way we want it to be and spread out is going to make a huge difference for how we help people with disabilities,” said Scott Burlingame.

Independence, Inc. is open Monday through Friday.