It’s business as usual for some ahead of possible severe weather

by: Deon Guillory

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Southeastern Louisiana could get severe weather overnight Friday into Saturday.

Donna Moon said she’s prepared and plans to stay inside for the potential storms.

“It’s a very safe place. We don’t have any issues usually. It’s a fourplex condo. So, we’ve never had any issues even through all the hurricanes,” said Moon.

Ronnie Falgout said he’s not doing anything different.

Falgout said, “Whatever’s loose outside, we just pick it up and put it away so it doesn’t blow around.”

That’s the advice from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The agency’s crisis action team activated Friday because of potential severe weather.

“It’s not unusual for Southeastern Louisiana. We get storms all times of the year. It’s just not as frequent in the winter months,” said StormTracker Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.

Falgout said, “You know, we’re pretty used to having odd weather in Louisiana.”

Moon said, “I love Louisiana even with the weather. Geaux Tigers!”

