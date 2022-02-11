Ketamine infusion therapy for managing drug-resistant depression and other forms of mental disorders is now more accessible than you think.

Ascend Wellness, at 2 Main St S #115 in Minot, has now opened its doors to members of the public who need nutritional and mental health care.

Owner Melinda Howe has nearly 20 years of experience in the health care industry. The nurse anesthetist there uses ketamine infusion therapy to offer an alternative to managing mental disorders.

“Suicidal ideation, it’s been hugely effective so it’s pretty exciting to be able to offer that to the community so that’s kinda my drive. Because I feel like your environment is a huge stimulus in some of those conditions so we want them to come in here and feel comfortable and warm and get the therapy that they need and then be able to go home feeling better,” said Howe.

There are also separate infusion therapies for people with nutritional deficiencies as well as chronic pain. The clinic has private rooms for those who prefer extra quiet during therapy.

Ascend Wellness is giving discounts for services and limited discount cards can be found at the front desk of KX News.

Services are by appointment only.