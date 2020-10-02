Mandan launches campaign to shine light on local businesses

The City of Mandan is launching a campaign to encourage people to shop local.

The “Support Local Business Campaign” will feature interviews with small business owners each week until 2021.

Residents will have an opportunity to hear about businesses, products and services that they may not have known about.

We spoke with the city’s Business Development and Communications Director who says it’s more important than ever to shop locally.

“You know, it’s kind of all about when you buy local you keep your community unique. So by showing our love for these businesses now, we can make sure they’re around now and in the future,” explained Ellen Huber, Business Development and Communications Director for the City of Mandan.

Businesses will give away “Support Local” T-shirts as incentives to draw customers in.