MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A mother and daughter duo brings another business to Minot and plans to provide assistance for those who are in need.

Back Door Treasures in Minot is a 3 story, 10,000 square foot thrift store that is owned by Stanley Native Lana Flaten and her daughter Michelle Waldbillig.

Located in downtown Minot, Back Door Treasures houses everything from clothes to furniture, all sorted into separates rooms.

In the future, Flaten says they plan to offer help to organizations that work with the seniors and veterans, along with homeless shelters.

“I love people, and like I said, in this day and age prices are ridiculous. I would hope that they would realize our prices here are very reasonable, and we want to keep it that way,” said Lana Flaten, Back door Treasures co-owner.

Back Door Treasures is now currently excepting donations.

For more information visit our the Back Door Treasures Facebook page.