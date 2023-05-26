MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A high-quality furniture and home decor store has been so successful that leaders say they needed a bigger space for more inventory. Home Comforts in Williston is now right down the street from their old location on 2nd St W.

The store features details for your home that staff says you can’t find anywhere else. Not only do they sell the necessities for home decorating, but now offer unique gifts, accessories, and local baked goods. The staff hand-picks every item in the store to help feature the things they feel their clientele will love most.

“Hats, socks, candles, candy. The kind of a gift store now, but a lot more furniture, and mostly home decor,” said Home Comforts Designer Jean Carmichael. “We go to market, and we bring in all of those products. And we just have a lot. The store is just stuffed, so it’s hard to name it all.”

The group also offers home decorating services. Their home decorator will hand-pick items based on both the layout of your house and your own personal style.