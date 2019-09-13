New All-Around Health Clinic Expands in Lincoln

Reclaim Health in Lincoln is becoming your one-stop-shop for physical therapy, chiropractic care, and massage therapy.

Many of these rooms at their brand new location are physical therapy rooms, where they offer dry-needling and cupping.

The owner says this laser can do wonders for chronic pain patients, and even help heal concussions. Then there’s this laser, they’re latest upgrade, which helps with fat loss.

The owner tells us, it’s got a home town feel.

Reclaim Health Owner and Physical Therapist Missy Mees says, “We’re trying to bring on a couple of other things out here, especially with Lincoln: there’s nothing out here and these people are amazing. They’re wonderful. They want to support their local community, I’ve always loved small towns. We know your name, we know your neighbor’s name and your child’s name. When you come in, we know what you’re coming in for. And you’re not a number. We really want people to come out here and feel like family.”

They moved from a small office located above Lincoln fitness, and now they have a full-scale clinic off of Paint Ball Way.