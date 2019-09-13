New Businesses Popping Up in the Capital City

In the Capital city, shopping centers and office buildings have been popping up behind the new North Cashwise.

Here’s one building that still has some open space. Right now, it’s home to a CPA firm. Red River Financial Group will be moving in soon as well. But, there are still two other suites available to lease.

The real estate agent says it would work well for a legal firm or insurance company.

And, just across the parking lot, there’s a retail center in the works. It will soon be home to a New York pizza joint where they do to-go orders, a nutrition and shake shop and a nail salon and spa.

There are still five spots open for lease.

Property Resources group owns the properties, and they also just bought the old Kelly Inn off of State Street.They couldn’t say exactly what it will be turned into, but several ideas are on the table.

We’re told it will be demolished first, possibly by the end of the year.