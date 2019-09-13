New Businesses Popping Up in the Capital City

Business Beat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the Capital city, shopping centers and office buildings have been popping up behind the new North Cashwise.

Here’s one building that still has some open space. Right now, it’s home to a CPA firm. Red River Financial Group will be moving in soon as well. But, there are still two other suites available to lease.

The real estate agent says it would work well for a legal firm or insurance company.

And, just across the parking lot, there’s a retail center in the works. It will soon be home to a New York pizza joint where they do to-go orders, a nutrition and shake shop and a nail salon and spa.

There are still five spots open for lease.

Property Resources group owns the properties, and they also just bought the old Kelly Inn off of State Street.They couldn’t say exactly what it will be turned into, but several ideas are on the table.

We’re told it will be demolished first, possibly by the end of the year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Patroling Rural Areas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patroling Rural Areas"

Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Commercial Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Space"

U-Mary Hockey Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey Season"

Reclaim Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reclaim Health"

School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Threat"

Berry Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berry Acres"

Energy Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Energy Fest"

Magic Day of Giving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Day of Giving"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13"

Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns"

High School Volleyball Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 12"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12"

Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming"

Sydney Murphy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney Murphy"

Linton Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton Volleyball"

Mandan Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Golf"

WOTUS Repeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "WOTUS Repeal"

School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Threat"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss