DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — If you need to satisfy your caffeine craving, Dickinson has a new place you may want to check out.

Poppy’s Coffee Shop is a new drive-thru on 2nd Avenue West, serving up specialty coffees and drinks to get you through the day.

Ava Sickler recently graduated from high school, and she says she wanted to get out and work.

Even though she just started, she already has her eyes set on the future.

“I’m just trying to get my stock up. Learn what I’m doing. Learn the ropes of everything. Know kind of how to do it all, before I start adding food to the menu. And I kind of want to get like a little sit-down area outside somewhere, so people can sit down if they like,” said Sickler.

She named the shop after her dog a toy Aussie. To celebrate little Poppy, she wants to soon partner with local animal organizations to help other pets in the area.

Poppy’s Coffee Shop is located at 2169 2nd Ave W. Dickinson.

It’ll be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Sunday.