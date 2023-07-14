DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — When Megan Allcorn started researching how to sell cleaning products, she began to learn about the dangers of plastic waste– to both humans and the environment. So, she decided to start her own business to help reduce waste.

The Clean Home Shop and Refillery is a business based out of Dickinson that is full of natural, plastic-free, and recyclable products.

They offer products with and without packaging, and many of the products require you to “bring your own container” to help reduce the waste in landfills. The business also features a locally made goat soap.

We’re kind of in a hidden spot, we don’t have a storefront, so we do a lot of vendor shows, but everybody that we speak to is very interested,” said Allcorn. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a bad remark on ‘I don’t want to help the environment, I don’t want to help the pollution in the world,’ so it’s been amazing, the community support has really been great.”

Allcorn’s business is also online. If you’d like to check out her products or learn more about reducing waste in our own lives, click the link here.