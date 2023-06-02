MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — This summer, we want you to think of all the things you celebrate. Birthdays, baby showers, and business milestones are just a few examples. But, you need an event space to host them sometimes.

Eventures Minot has a 1,200-square-foot space that you can make your own for every occasion. They can host up to 56 people and work with families and businesses, statewide. There is a full kitchen, including a sink, oven, stove, microwave, fridge, and freezer, all available for you to use.

Michelle Ruhland, the owner, says it’s a blank canvas, and you can use it any way you want.

“If I’m hosting a grad party or a retirement party, a birthday party, they can kind of tailor it to their needs. You can add on decor and things like that. But, if they want me to decorate it for them, that is also an option I offer,” said Ruhland.

The space is also popular for business meetings and functions.

The space is available throughout the week, and it’s located at 1800 22nd Ave Southwest, Suites 2 & 3 in Minot.

To book your space now, contact Eventures Minot via email: contact@eventuresminot.com