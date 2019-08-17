New in Downtown Dickinson

In this week’s business beat: a couple of brand new businesses just opened up in Dickinson.

Silicon Plains is a technology support firm based out of Bismarck.

Technical Advisor Luke Lundberg says they are just getting it off the ground. They haven’t even gotten a chance to move into their Dickinson office, but this will be the building, off of Sims Street.

The tech team helps companies struggling with IT. They can provide help desk support, data security, and storage, and anything tech-related.

Lundberg shares, “I just moved out here with my family. I’ve got six kids and we came to Dickinson to become a part of the community. We love it out here, and great communities need great technology, and we are excited to be out here.”

They plan to move in soon, but if you need tech support now, simply head to their website, or call to set up an appointment.

Also new in Dickinson, a Hub Convenience Store off of East Villard.

There is another one North of the Walmart, but this one is closer to downtown.

The Manager says they’ve added several new features, including a coffee machine that grinds the beans right into your cup, several Icee choices, and a touchless carwash.

The Manager says it’s equipped with the very latest technology.

And, if you’re looking for work in the Dickinson area, they’re looking to hire cashiers.