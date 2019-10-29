New therapist in Watford City

People in Watford City now have a new place to seek therapy.

Empowered Therapy by Tara Lorenz has been open for a week and she’s already had 14 clients. She specializes in individual therapy and offers therapy for ages five years and older. She also offers services in English and Spanish.

There are a couple of other places to get therapy in Watford City, but Lorenz said she opened up to add another option.

Lorenz said because of the unique way Watford City’s community works, it’s sometimes difficult to make a connection.

“One person that will come in stressed of managing two different households, maybe a household here and something back home in a different state,” said owner Tara Lorenz.

“Missing other family, missing foods from the are where they came from. And then for a lot of the women here, they seem to have trouble connecting with other women and trying to find different ways to get involved with the community.

