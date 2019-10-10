Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Same name, same great service

Business Beat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — If you’re looking for a place to purchase precious jewels, here’s the spot.

Knowles Jewelry in Minot is celebrating their re-grand opening this week.

After receiving a postcard in the mail, owner Jo Bahl and her son, Landon, decided to buy the business. She said they are excited to bring new and traditional flare to the area.

“Our goldsmith can create anything, you know, you can bring in a drawing and he can make it. And it’s quality,” said Jo.

“We’re a hometown jewelry store, locally owned. That’s kind of our claim to fame, our service department.”

You can find Jo and Landon toiling away at 515 20th Avenue SE in Minot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Fuel the Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fuel the Fight"

Coat Closet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coat Closet"

Warm Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warm Clothing"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Four Day Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day Work Week"

Josh Gallion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Gallion"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Travel Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Warnings"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/10"

A Winter Storm Update 10/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Update 10/10"

Safe Driving in the Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Driving in the Snow"

Snow Removal Routes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Routes"

Someone You Should Know: Bison From TRNP Donated To Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Bison From TRNP Donated To Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

North Dakota Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Economy"

BSC Virtual Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Virtual Hospital"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge