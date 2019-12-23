Several arrested, several wanted in dog fighting case

Business Beat

by: Deon Guillory

Posted: / Updated:

 Donaldsonville, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Several people were arrested and several others are still wanted in connection to dog fighting..

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Friday to a call regarding dog fighting at a home on CyBean Road in Donaldsonville.

When deputies arrived, they located approximately 15 people leaving the scene where a dog fight was in progress.

Detectives arrived on scene and located ten dogs; two dogs that were engaged in a fight were severely injured, one subsequently died.

Detectives also located ten vehicles that were left at the residence and search warrants were obtained on the vehicles. Detectives seized a quantity of drugs, guns, money, dog fighting paraphernalia, and drug paraphernalia.

36-year-old Joseph Duncan and 30-year-old Jarret Bringier were arrested on dog fighting charges on Friday, Dec. 20 and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. All bonds were set at $30,000 by Judge Stromberg. Bringier was released on bond on Saturday, Dec. 21.

37-year-old Keith Williams Jr. and 32-year-old Joshua Jones were arrested on Saturday, Dec. 21 and charged with dog fighting. Their bonds were set at $30,000.

Detectives are still actively searching for 34-year-old Blake Chatman, 32-year-old Kenneth Miller and 50-year-old Michael Williams.


“Cases of animal cruelty will always be taken serious,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre. “We will not tolerate dog fighting or anything like it in Ascension Parish.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

