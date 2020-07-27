Video Magic in Minot to close after 38 years, citing COVID-19 disruption

A longtime fixture of Broadway in Minot will soon be closing its doors.

In a Facebook post Monday, Video Magic announced it will be closing its doors on August 31st.

“The COVID-19 virus has disrupted the production of new movies which is crucial to our business,” the post reads.

The store says all of its inventory of movies and video games is for sale in the lead-up to August 31st.

“Bring in your home videos now to be transferred to DVD before closing,” the post adds. “We want to thank our many loyal customers. We will miss you!”

The store is owned by the husband and wife team of Rick and Jan Bonebrake.