Video shows moment Carnival cruise ships collide

Business Beat

by: Deon Guillory

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – New video shows the moment two Carnival cruise ships collided.

Cell phone video taken by Richard Machos shows Carnival cruise ship ‘Legend’ colliding Friday with Carnival cruise ship ‘Glory’ while trying to dock at the Mexican port of Cozumel.

The video shows significant damage done to ‘Glory’.

The ‘Glory’ sustained visible damage in Friday’s collision and the company says that 6 guests were treated on board for minor injuries sustained during the incident.

Carnival says the collision did not affect the seaworthiness of either ship.

‘Glory’ is docked at the Port of New Orleans. It is expected to leave port sometime on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

