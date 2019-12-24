Volunteers prepare for annual Christmas meal at St. Vincent de Paul

by: Deon Guillory

 BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Volunteers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Christmas meal at St. Vincent de Paul.

Dozens of volunteers filled the dining hall at St. Vincent de Paul. Many people in the group said they are ready to serve for the holidays. The Aucoin family is in that number. It’s Megan’s first time. Her father Dale has done it before today.

“Drive around the city and you see a lot of people who are in need. It’s a gratifying event for us to come and serve,” said Dale Aucoin.

There’s a lot of work that goes into the Christmas meal at St. Vincent de Paul. Voluteers were up early Tuesday morning to cajun fry more than 100 turkeys. Kitchen staff will break up and slice the birds for the Christmas Day feast, but there’s more than food.

Michael Acaldo, St. Vincent de Paul President and CEO said, “We will also have gifts for the children, gifts for adults even. It’s going to be where their Christmas spirit is truly alive right here in Baton Rouge and at St. Vincent de Paul.”

That spirit is passed on through volunteers like the Aucoins.

“I have so much to be grateful for and just to be able to do something small. I appreciate what I have and I just want to share,” said Megan Aucoin.

This year’s Christmas meal special for the needy and homeless will be at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

By the end of this year, Volunteers with St. Vincent de Paul will serve a record 260,000+ nutritious meals to the poor, homeless and elderly.


