Business Beat: Williston Getting New Hockey Arena

It’s out with the old, in with the new.

The Williston Basin International Airport has been up and running now for nearly four months replacing what was Sloulin Field International.

People of Williston have been curious as to what the old airfield would become, and answers are in — a multi-rink hockey arena in one of the old hangars.

The project is estimated at nearly $35 million and local members in the hockey community have started fundraising.

No estimated start and finish date have been announced, as Power Play Projects is in charge, but Executive Director of Williston Economic Development Shawn Wenko said this is a major add on.

“The community is getting much younger. We’re seeing a lot more kids and families that entered into this community and that is relaying back to the sports community. Not only hockey, but we’re seeing increasing numbers in sports all across the board,” he said.

Wenko said that they have future plans to add retail to the old airfield in the near future.

