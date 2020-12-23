Business owner speaks at Bismarck City Commission, says bars have been “blackballed” by pandemic measures

Bismarck City Commissioners heard from a bar owner who says the pandemic, namely government-mandated curfews during some of the most profitable hours, have hit his businesses particularly hard.

Gov. Doug Burgum lifted his order Monday mandating bars and restaurants close at 10 p.m., but Dusty Swenningson says more should be done to help the industry.

Swenningson owns the Roundhouse and Elbow Room in Bismarck and says sales have dropped 60 percent since the start of the pandemic. Commissioners discussed how they might support bars, which have in many ways been a target of pandemic measures.

“Are the numbers going to go up and we get blamed again? I was in Scheels the other day, there was 400 people in there. Target, 400 people in there. You can’t tell me that 10 to 1 a.m. is the reason that COVID spread,” Swenningson said. “Go to Target, touch some clothes like every one else is touching. I tell you what, that’s spreading it way faster than anything we’re doing. We have been blackballed big time and someone needs to stand up for us.”

Commissioners discussed the possibility of waiving liquor license fees and forming a stakeholder group to find solutions, but raised concerns over aiding one specific industry while numerous have struggled.