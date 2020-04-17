Businesses Seeking Help Will Have to Wait as Paycheck Protection Program Reaches Limit

Businesses across the country will have to wait as the paycheck protection program has now reached its limit.

The $349 billion program reached its limit in the midst of businesses actually processing their applications to receive those funds.

Approximately 8,000 business owners in North Dakota alone have already been approved prior to the funds running out.

As cases continue to rise and businesses not making the money they were prior to the pandemic, there is a sense of uncertainty of when the funds will be available again.

“I think things have just moved so quickly that we’re all sitting trying to asses what’s out there, what opportunities that are there for each business that’s in need. So I think that would be my recommendation is to talk to somebody that has at least some pretty in-depth knowledge on this,” shared TJ Rooney, the Bismarck President of Security First Bank of ND.

One of the Security First Bank locations in Bismarck was actually in the process of submitting an application for a client when they got the news that the program was out of money.