Businesses Swap Locations

Two major Minot businesses are trading places.

Farm Credit Services and IRET will be swapping office space by the end of the year.

The two operations are only a couple of blocks apart along 31st Avenue Southwest in Minot.

But both companies are experiencing issues with the size of their workspace.

Farm Credit doesn’t have enough space in its location, and IRET wants a smaller space.

(Claude Sem, Farm Credit Services) “It was timely since we were looking for a different space than where we were at. And this is all about the customer – how can we best serve the customer. This is a way that we don’t have to walk up and down stairs, but instead, the customer base is going to be on one floor.”

Farm Credit will begin moving into the ground floor of the IRET building soon and should complete the move in about six months.

By the way, Badlands Restaurant – which is in the current IRET building, is not impacted by the swap and continues with normal operations.