A town in the heart of the Bakken is seeing a busy construction season.

Stanley has projects going on across town – as oil field work in the region continues to pick up.

Jim Olson reports.

(Jim Olson, KX News) “Welcome to downtown Stanley where right next to me the new city hall is taking shape. It should open in the spring of next year but this construction season is going to be busy around town.”

(Fritz Weisenberger, Stanley Mayor) “This is our favorite project right here.”

Mayor Fritz Weisenberger is talking about the new city hall – something that will relieve a long-standing problem.

(Fritz Weisenberger, Stanley Mayor) “We’ve been renting for the past five years because our other building was condemned for air quality a few years back.”

(Derek Moritz, First Dakota Enterprises) “The finished product is going to be very nice. The brickwork will be quite extensive all around the building.”

The man in charge of the construction says the new city hall will be a centerpiece for downtown. Meanwhile, construction is going on all around Stanley.

(Fritz Weisenberger, Stanley Mayor) “This project, the Boy Scouts are just finishing up a new building on the east side of town with an indoor rifle range, the Bethel Home is finishing their assisted living which we’ve never had before.”

Weisenberger says the activity mirrors the action in the oil fields – it’s been picking up after a few down years.

(Fritz Weisenberger, Stanley Mayor) “Our water system has been expanded and our sewer system. The schools have added on, both the grade school and high school and I think we’re ready for more people.”

And he says those people are showing up – with children in tow.

(Fritz Weisenberger, Stanley Mayor) “A lot of them are families moving in now. You can see it in the grade school now there are lots of kids down there so that’s a good sign when families move in.”

(Jim Olson, KX News) “So you can see construction really is from one end of town to the other, including here on the west side of town where this frontage road that can get pretty busy because there’s only one outlet now will have a new outlet on the west side. In Stanley, Jim Olson, KX News.”

The new Stanley city hall is expected to be ready for occupancy in the spring.