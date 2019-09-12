Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Popeyes Chicken announced on Twitter you can still get your Popeyes chicken sandwich…but only if you bring your own bun.

The chicken sandwich began sales in August, but quickly sold out nationwide — and the internet went crazy.

Popeyes responded recently with a tweet that if you bring your own bun, you can, “Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders…”

Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019

It’s still unclear when, or if, the sandwich will be back. But for now, I guess it’s time to BYOB.