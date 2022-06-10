Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions is now developing the $4.5 billion Midwest Carbon Express to capture C02 emissions from ethanol plants across the midwest.

The approximately 2,000-mile pipeline would start in Iowa and expand to Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and end in North Dakota where the CO2 will be stored permanently underground.

But, like many other major energy projects, it will take taxpayer subsidies, and the project has become a flashpoint for the high-profile ND-GOP primary race for District 8 Senate between Representative Jeff Magrum and Representative Dave Nehring.

Magrum tells KX that roughly 75 miles of the proposed pipeline will go through District 8, and the property owners he’s talked to do not support it.

Magrum says property owners have complained they are not being offered adequate compensation from the Summit Carbon Solutions, and they are not agreeing to let the company build the pipeline on their land.

Eminent domain in North Dakota is not useable for any project that is not for the public good, and Magrum says this is considered an economic development project.

Magrum explains that many of the counties including Richland, Emmons, and Burleigh have passed resolutions saying they do not believe the project should be granted eminent domain.

“The ridiculousness of the whole project. Nobody really agrees with it. Principally they don’t think it’s a good project. We all know there is a lot of federal dollars coming into this project and there is a small group of people who are going to make a lot of money, and that’s really what this is about, it’s about them making a lot of money, but in order for them to make that money they have to cross through everybody’s land,” said Magrum.

Magrum’s ND-GOP primary opponent Representative Dave Nehring says the project is important for keeping North Dakota’s traditional energies strong and viable.

Nehring has spent considerable time talking with Summit Carbon Solutions and meeting with private landowners in the path of the pipeline.

Nehring acknowledges the talking points against it that it’s an attempt to make the state green, but he says nothing could be further from the truth.

He says reducing the carbon footprint of our traditional energies will make them attractive to export markets such as Minnesota.

Nehring says it’s time to get out in front of the potentially revolutionary technology.

“We’re doing it effectively at Project Tundra and up in Minnkota. We’re going to be doing it with the ethanol plants in North Dakota. Potentially we will see it at Coal Creek Station also. I know it’s in the plans there. But, quite honestly with the Federal government giving it favorable tax policy in the form of 45Q for carbon sequestration, it’s going to let us maintain our traditional energy,” said Nehring.

As Your Local Election Headquarters, KX News compiled a list of everything you need to be ready to vote in North Dakota’s June 14th primary election.

In the following weeks, we will explore how the CO2 pipeline will impact the state.