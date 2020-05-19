Cali Burritos coming to Bismarck

A new restaurant is looking to open up soon in Bismarck.

Cali Burritos is hoping to start serving customers by the end of the month.

The restaurant will feature a variety of authentic Mexican foods such as street tacos, burritos and tortas. The California Natives have been working at Taqueria El Guerro in Mandan since the restaurant opened in 2015.

“Basicaly the owner from there asked us if we wanted to do like a second restaurant in Mandan. And I was actually thinking of doing something, like a different smaller location kind of like a small restaurant and that’s where the idea arose,” said Owner Maria Amillano.

The restaurant will be inside the Exxon on the corner of Centennial and Trenton and will primarily do take out orders.. so following COVID-19 guidelines should be no problem.