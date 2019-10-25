California Wildfire burns more than 21,000 acres

GEYSERVILLE (KRON) – Hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes overnight as the fast-moving Kincade Fire raged through part of Sonoma County.

At last check, the Kincade Fire has burned more than 21,900 acres and is 5% contained.

The blaze has destroyed at least 49 structures.

The fire broke out at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday night near the Geysers Geothermal Plant, according to CAL Fire.

The entire town of Geyserville is under a mandatory evacuation order due to the wildfire driven by strong winds.

There have been no reports of missing persons or fatalities so far.

The unincorporated area north of Healdsburg is under an evacuation warning. Residents should be prepared to leave, according to CAL Fire.

KRON4’s Sara Stinson says she’s seen at least a dozen homes that have burned in Geyserville.

Stinson counted ten or twelve homes that were gone while driving along Red Winery Road and Geysers Road.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

California Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Jonathan Cox says winds that gusted as high as 70 mph overnight have eased slightly since dawn on Thursday. That could help firefighters.

It’s not clear whether the area was also affected by the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility’s pre-emptive power shutoffs put in place to prevent the company’s equipment from sparking fires.

Significant resources from across the region are responding, including 6 hand crews, 2 water tenders, 53 engines, 3 dozers and 8 air tankers.

According to CAL Fire, there are 500 firefighters battling this blaze along with aircraft overhead.

